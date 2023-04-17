1
Menu
Sports

Arsenal fans slam 'sloppy' Thomas Partey after draw against West Ham United

Thomas Partey 7654657.jfif Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Arsenal fans have slammed Thomas Partey following his poor showing the Gunners' possible title costing two-all draw against West Ham United on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Partey, who lost possession eight times in the game, made an error that resulted in a goal that gave lackluster West Ham a lifeline to eventually salvage a point.

Some Gunners took to social media to vent their disappointment in the Ghanaian's performance, assuming that Partey's performance cost them the league title.

Arsenal, for the second time in a row, threw away a two-goal within a week. Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard gave the league leaders a comfortable lead inside 10 minutes but Said Benrahma's penalty after a poor play by Partey got the home side back in the game on the stroke of halftime.

Jarrod Bowen drew the struggling side level a few minutes after Bukayo Saka's penalty miss in the second half.

Arsenal are presently treading water in the title race, leading reigning champions and second-place Manchester City, who have a game in hand, by five points.

Here are some reactions to Partey's performance























EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Related Articles: