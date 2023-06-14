Arsenal fans turn heat on UK reporter over 'unfair' report on Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal fans have angrily reacted to reports that the club is disappointed in Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey for his sluggish performances towards the end of the season.

A report by UK sports writer, Gary Jacob, shared on Twitter by a well-known Arsenal blog, afcstuff, suggested that the club is disappointed that Partey dominated two-thirds of the season and relapsed at the closing stages of the season.



"There has been a disappointment at Arsenal that Thomas Partey dominated matches for two-thirds of the past season, then regressed to his performance levels of the previous two campaigns," the report reads.



Arsenal fans flooded the comment section of the post, expressing their anger, stating that the Ghanaian had a great season and that he is being used as a scapegoat.



Arsenal, who led the table for the majority of the season, disappointingly slipped in the final games and lost the title to Manchester City. Partey lost his position to Italian midfielder, Jorginho during the period.



Some fans also pointed out that Bukayo Saka, Ben White, and Gabriel Martinelli, who had a good season, all lost form during the crucial period and need to take some blame for the club losing the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are currently looking to rebuild their midfield and have reportedly shown keen interest in West Ham United midfielder, Declan Rice.



Below are some reactions below





I’m sure there is disappointment that his firm didn’t continue throughout the season but at the same time he is the only player in the squad in his position. You are bound to regress in form as the season wears on. Saka, Gabriel, Zinchenko all dropped off in form at the end — Dom Roberts (@domroberts101) June 14, 2023

Bollocks, Partey is crucial to us and was outstanding majority of the season. Need to ease the burden on him with good depth — Ship (@SHIP244) June 14, 2023

This man is an anchor. The drop in performance cannot be blamed on him alone. Saka's goals dried up too. Saliba got injured. Martinelli had a short dry spell, Gabriel made mistakes. Our only consistent performers were Odegaard, Ramsdale & Saliba — Dennis Itumbi (@andy_mzungu) June 14, 2023

What do those two time periods have in common? THE ABSENCE OF SALIBA. The domino effect of Saliba's absence on our overall play is the key to understanding it all. — MujoMujo (@MujoMujon) June 14, 2023

Stop spouting rubbish. He played with a thigh injury for 6 weeks post March international break. Last 2 games of season at RB he was brilliant, especially v Wolves — NJB (@nigel_b_golf) June 14, 2023

It’s no surprise that Partey martinelli Saka etc were all fatigued, we were the team that rotated the least in the prem I think. — charlie (@Charlie1peters) June 14, 2023

So, this guy is a gem and on his day, he is the best. We must not sell him. See how Guardiola utilizes his players…he recognizes their strength and all. Like Gundogan, he doesn’t start the season well but always ends it well. Does that mean that he is and player? — ???????? (@towsynofficial) June 14, 2023

Everyone seems to forget that Partey's form went south when Saliba got injured.



In absence of Saliba & with Holding there, Partey was pressurised with extra defensive duties, which lead to the fall of his standard.



Give him Saliba like defender behind him, then see his form.. — AM (@bossyboss007) June 14, 2023

The only games he has disappointed in are the games he played with Holding. — Hussain (@MHGooner95) June 14, 2023

I'm disappointed that Arsenal are disappointed... if you are looking for someone to point fingers at, then you could point at everyone... Everyone regressed as far as I am concerned... Partey was at the base of our success for two/thirds of the season... The man played his part! — M Sagir Gurin (@SagirGurin) June 14, 2023

He’s a great player, he really held that midfield but ultimately succumbed to fatigue just like Ben White and Saka who had been absolutely fantastic for the WHOLE SEASON. I believe Arteta's plan was to build their stamina to suit his style and a few eggs broke it's life we move. — NightOwl™. (@Da_Shine_) June 14, 2023

What about Saka and others. Arteta didn't manage the squad properly — Mbo Junior (@Mbojunior999) June 14, 2023

Hogwash! Partey, for majority of the season was incredible. Him, Saliba and Gabriel Magalhäes made our defence strong. He had a few knocks during the season, and like many of his teammates ran out of steam in the last third of the season. He’s gonna be with Arsenal next season. — Stephen (@TILIKI_OS) June 14, 2023

