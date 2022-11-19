Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah trains with Women's Premier league side Ridge City FC

Eddie Nketiah (middle) is in Ghana for holidays

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah trained with Women’s Premier League side Ridge City FC on Thursday after arriving in Ghana for holidays.

Nketiah, who was born in London and is of Ghanaian heritage, landed at Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday evening.



The youngster landed in Ghana after being left out of Gary Southgate's final World Cup roster in Qatar.



Nketiah, who is in Ghana to see his family was welcomed by Women’s Premier League side Ridge City Football Club alongside his family members.



On Thursday, the enterprising striker trained with the Ghanaian club to stay fit ahead of the resumption of the English Premier League after World Cup.





The Ghana Football Association attempted to convince Nketiah to join the Black Stars for the World Cup, but the forward was uninterested.He aspires to play for England's Three Lions after excelling in youth teams. Nketiah holds the record for the most goals scored by an England U21 player.

Nketiah, who signed a long-term contract with Arsenal before the season began, has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Mikel Arteta, who prefers Jesus, Saka, and others.



His inability to get regular playing time is the main reason he did not make Gareth Southgate's squad for the tournament in Qatar.



And rejecting Ghana was surprising given that he stated earlier this year that he would be open to playing for the Black Stars.



Ghana are said to have now closed the door on him following the recent rejection.