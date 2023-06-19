Arsenal grant Thomas Partey permission to begin talks with Saudi Arabian clubs

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal have given midfielder Thomas Partey permission to begin talks with Saudi Arabian clubs.

The Ghanaian, who is on the outgoing list of the Gunner, has drawn interest from the clubs in the Gulf.



According to 90min's Transfer Correspondent Graeme Bailey, Arsenal are hoping to make a profit from the £45 million paid to sign the player in 2020.



The report also suggests that the Gunners are looking to free up their wage bill as they aim at making big signs this summer.



Currently, there are no reports yet about the specific teams that have shown interest in the Black Stars deputy captain.



Meanwhile, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano said that although Partey is a target for the Saudi Arabian club, the player is not a topmost priority at the moment.

“With Partey, I’m aware there have already been some links with Saudi clubs, but my understanding is that they are currently focusing on other targets. Let’s see if things change and if they decide to attack the Partey situation in the next few weeks,” he told CaughtOffside.



Thomas Partey, who has been a big contributor to Arsenal's resurgence, joined the Gunners in 2020.



The club are looking to replace the 30-year-old as they aim at signing West Ham United midfielder, Declan Rice to rebuild their midfield.



Arsenal have had their first bid of £90 million for Rice rejected. The Hammers are said to be demanding £120 million.



EE/FNOQ