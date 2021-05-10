Arsenal identifies Sander Berge as an ideal partner for Thomas Partey next season

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

English Premier League side Arsenal has identified Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge as an ideal partner for Thomas Partey and could trigger his release clause in the summer.

With Dani Ceballos set to return to the parent club, Real Madrid, the Gunners are looking at the Norway international as the man to partner Partey next season.



Sander Berge who has a release clause of £35m, has been tipped to leave the relegated Sheffield at the end of the season.



Partey has had a tough first campaign in the Premier League after a bright start fizzled out.



After signing from Atletico Madrid for £40m, there were high hopes that the midfielder would finally provide the bite needed at the Emirates.

But a combination of poor form and injuries have made it a season to forget for the Ghana international with the Gunners sitting 10th in the Premier League.



The Norway international has had an injury-ravaged year but has more than enough class to attract attention from some of the top tier’s best.



The former Genk star had a £45m release clause drop to £35m after United’s relegation was confirmed.