Arsenal keen on signing another midfielder in anticipation to losing Partey to AFCON

Ghana and Arsenal Midfielder, Thomas Partey

English Premier League side, Arsenal have stepped up interest to sign another midfielder as the club anticipates losing Thomas Partey in January when the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament comes around.

The Gunners have become stronger following the acquisition of the Ghana international in the summer transfer window.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has forced CAF to postpone the 2021 AFCON to next year January, there is the need for Arsenal to reinforce to ensure they are not affected midway through the 2020/2021 football season.



As a result, the club is monitoring the performance of Yves Bissouma at Brighton & Hove Albion.

It is understood that Arsenal Technical Director Edu has been impressed with the Malian and remains keen on bringing him to the Emirates.



Not only will he slot in to guard the defense of Arsenal during the AFCON, but he will also be expected to form a formidable duo with the Black Stars talisman.