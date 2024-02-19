Arsenal legend Ian Wright backs Kobbie Mainoo’s inclusion in next England squad

Kobbie Mainoo

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright has praised Manchester United midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo for his impressive performances in the English Premier League.

The England-born youngster of Ghanaian descent has made a name for himself in the last few weeks after putting up top displays for the Red Devils.



Many pundits in England have spoken highly of the midfielder and called for his inclusion in the next England call-up.



The view is shared by Arsenal legend Ian Wright who in a recent interview has indicated that Kobbie Mainoo should be in the next England squad.

“Kobbie Mainoo has to be in the next England squad. Such maturity in chaotic conditions that we've not seen from an England player in a long time. Impressed every time I watch him,” the former England striker said.



Despite featuring for England in the various U20 national teams, Kobbie Mainoo remains eligible to play for Ghana at the senior national team level.