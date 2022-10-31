0
Arsenal legend, Patoranking lead social media praise for Thomas Partey after display against Nottingham Forest

A photo of Bacary Sagna, Thomas Partey and Patoranking

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal fans took to social media to praise Thomas Partey and proclaim him as the best defensive midfielder in the English Premier League after the Ghanaian's super performance against Nottingham Forest.

The Black Stars midfielder was at his beastly best as struggling Nottingham Forest who beat Liverpool couldn't stand the fire bathe at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Thomas Partey lasted the entire duration of the game and scored as Arsenal cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory over their opponent on matchday 13 of the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.

The performance pleased Arsenal fans who took to Twitter to hail Thomas Partey who is now on top of his game after making the switch from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020.

Former Arsenal defender, Bacary Sagna, and Nigerian musician, Patoranking led the celebrations as Thomas Partey dominated the trend after Arsenal's win over Nottingham Forest.

Below are some of the reactions of Arsenal fans praising Thomas Partey for his performance against Nottingham Forest.





















