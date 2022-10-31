Arsenal legend, Patoranking lead social media praise for Thomas Partey after display against Nottingham Forest
Arsenal fans took to social media to praise Thomas Partey and proclaim him as the best defensive midfielder in the English Premier League after the Ghanaian's super performance against Nottingham Forest.
The Black Stars midfielder was at his beastly best as struggling Nottingham Forest who beat Liverpool couldn't stand the fire bathe at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Thomas Partey lasted the entire duration of the game and scored as Arsenal cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory over their opponent on matchday 13 of the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.
The performance pleased Arsenal fans who took to Twitter to hail Thomas Partey who is now on top of his game after making the switch from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020.
Former Arsenal defender, Bacary Sagna, and Nigerian musician, Patoranking led the celebrations as Thomas Partey dominated the trend after Arsenal's win over Nottingham Forest.
Below are some of the reactions of Arsenal fans praising Thomas Partey for his performance against Nottingham Forest.
Omg !!!!! Partey’s goal...????????✨✨ some deja vu .. @ReissNelson9 impacting the game perfectly— Bacary Sagna (@Sagnaofficial) October 30, 2022
Partey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WO7HSKdcf0— PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) October 30, 2022
Thomas Partey is making this kind of goal a trademark, same against Spurs— Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) October 30, 2022
We just need Thomas Partey to be fit this season. We've not had such a good Defensive Midfielder since Viera.— Timoh_P ???????????????? (@timothyminyori) October 31, 2022
Arsenal should protect him at all cost. pic.twitter.com/SSxs8zlAbT
Thomas Partey is the best dm in the Premier League and there's no doubt about it. Put some respect on his name pic.twitter.com/RB21xlbGcM— Arteta's Arsenal (@joe_samm1) October 30, 2022
Great weekend for Ghanaian players abroad; Partey scored a stunner, Joseph Paintsil keeps scoring, Baba Iddrisu with an MVP performance, Inaki scored the winner against Villarreal and the list goes on…..— Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) October 30, 2022
Big fan on Mohamed El-Neny tagging Thomas Partey on his Facebook post of his goal against Barcelona ???? pic.twitter.com/wgVfyxw4ds— Arsenal FC Lovers (@afclovers_) October 30, 2022
Thomas Partey is DAMN PIVOTAL. What a Baller ???????? https://t.co/WAQFT58Coz— MAŊTSƐ † (@kw3_kaalu) October 31, 2022
???????? Thomas Partey’s thunderstrikes this Premier League season— Bortey ???????? (@joelbortey) October 30, 2022
⚽️ v Tottenham
⚽️ v Nottingham Forest
Difficult to pick, but which goal was your favorite? ???? pic.twitter.com/Nf11C8qgDt
ARSENAL 5 - 0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST— herbert mensah (@t1t2men) October 30, 2022
Little better or sweeter for Ghanaians than seeing Thomas Partey performing and scoring like he did today! World Cup is next month and we pray all Black Stars remain injury free and hit form when it matters! pic.twitter.com/uSjFvgq1DD
Partey’s goal from this angle is ridiculous— GoonerExtra (@GoonerExtra) October 30, 2022
pic.twitter.com/HpCq0yIuDy
Arsenal’s win percentage in the league since the start of 2021/22 with & without Thomas Partey…— now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) October 22, 2022
He’s the man in the middle of the park who makes it all click. He’s irreplaceable. #afc pic.twitter.com/4887kFhM80
