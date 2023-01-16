Arsenal legend Tony Adams says Thomas Partey is Patrick Vieira and Manu Petit combined

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal captain, Tony Adams has said that Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey is Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit combined.

The Black Stars midfielder is enjoying an amazing season with the Gunners, who sit top of the English Premier League table.



He showed a midfield masterclass in Arsenal’s 2-0 away win over Tottenham Hotspurs in the North London derby on Sunday, January 15, 2023.



“My player of the season so far is Partey, because he’s been out of this world. He’s Patrick Vieira and Manu Petit rolled into one.”

“If you don’t put someone on him, he will dictate the game because he breaks things up for fun and gets the whole team playing,” he said.



The 29-year-old has featured 19 times in all competitions this season, scoring two goals in the process.