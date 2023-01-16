0
Menu
Sports

Arsenal legend Tony Adams says Thomas Partey is Patrick Vieira and Manu Petit combined

Thomas Partey Presser Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Arsenal captain, Tony Adams has said that Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey is Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit combined.

The Black Stars midfielder is enjoying an amazing season with the Gunners, who sit top of the English Premier League table.

He showed a midfield masterclass in Arsenal’s 2-0 away win over Tottenham Hotspurs in the North London derby on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

“My player of the season so far is Partey, because he’s been out of this world. He’s Patrick Vieira and Manu Petit rolled into one.”

“If you don’t put someone on him, he will dictate the game because he breaks things up for fun and gets the whole team playing,” he said.

The 29-year-old has featured 19 times in all competitions this season, scoring two goals in the process.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Related Articles: