Arsenal make approach for Ghana star Mohammed Kudus

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Kudus

Arsenal have approached Ajax about signing Mohammed Kudus next month, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Gunners hope to strengthen their attack in January, and with Gabriel Jesus' knee injury, it has become more of a priority.



The Brazilian will be out for at least another 10 weeks, and the club desperately need a quality signing to continue their fight for the title.



It was recently reported that Arsenal are favourites to sign Joao Felix, and Mundo Deportivo now claims that they have already approached Ajax about Kudus.



So far, the Ghanaian has had an outstanding season for both club and country. He was worth around €17 million last summer, but Ajax is now asking €45 million to sell him.

The 22-year-old began his career as a central midfielder, but he has risen through the ranks at Ajax.



This season, Kudus has played as an attacking midfielder or as a striker for the Dutch champions. When it comes to Ghana, he has consistently operated from the right.



His incredible versatility would be extremely beneficial to the Gunners. Kudus could play multiple positions and provide the club with a goal-scoring threat.



Kudus has 10 goals and two assists in the current season for the club, and scored two goals for Ghana in the World Cup.