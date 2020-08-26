Sports News

Arsenal make final Thomas Partey transfer decision as Atletico Madrid set asking price

Ghana boss CK Akonnor recently called on Partey to stay with Atletico

Arsenal have decided to abandon their pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, reports say. The Gunners have spent the summer eyeing the Ghana international, who has sparkled under Diego Simeone over in Spain. But with the La Liga giants demanding £45million to part with their prized asset, the north London giants are primed to look elsewhere.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has already signed Willian from Chelsea, with the Brazil international joining on a free transfer.



And they’re poised to land Gabriel Magalhaes from Ligue 1 side Lille, beating Manchester United to the defender’s signature in the process.



After striking those two deals, Arteta would also like to sign a midfielder.



He’s poised to cut Matteo Guendouzi loose, with the Frenchman deemed surplus to requirements having fallen down the pecking order by the end of last season.



And, so far, Arsenal have been eyeing a deal for Partey amid his composed performances for Atletico over in Spain.

However, Catalan newspaper Sport say the Gunners have now decided to withdraw from the race to sign the Ghana international.



And that’s because, at £45m, they consider the Atletico star to be too pricey for the current moment in time.



The 27-year-old sparkled for the La Liga giants last season, making 35 appearances as the club finished third in the table behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.



He also played a key role in their Champions League campaign, helping Simeone’s side reach the quarter-finals of the competition where they were eventually beaten by RB Leipzig.



Ghana boss CK Akonnor recently called on Partey to stay with Atletico because, unlike Arsenal, they can offer Champions League football.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.