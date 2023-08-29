Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heap priases on Eddie Nketiah, describes him as a 'threat'

Mikel Arteta (left) and Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is full of praise for English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah following his impressive display against Fulham on Saturday, August 26.

The England youth international climbed off the bench to turn around the game as the Gunners recovered from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead, with the 23-year-old scoring in the 74th minute.



However, a late goal from Joao Palhinha ensured Fulham left the Emirates with a point.



Despite the disappointment, Arteta picked some positives from the game and was impressed with the performance of the striker.

"Great. He looks a real threat at the moment, he’s in a good moment and I think he’s full of confidence. I saw it straight away when I told him he was coming on in the second half, the fire in the eyes and he’s got an eye for goal. The way he finished the action was top," he said after the game.



"It is difficult to leave all the players out. When I see the bench, there are a lot of players who still haven’t played, but in two weeks that’s going to be a completely different scenario, and we are prepared for that," he added.



