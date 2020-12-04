Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta not rushing Partey’s return

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not rushing the return of Thomas Partey after stressing that the midfielder needs to be protected.

The summer signing of the Gunners sustained a thigh injury while in action for the side against Aston Villa in the English Premier League in early November.



Since then, the highly-rated midfielder has missed as many as 3 matches already for Arsenal with the club seemingly missing his services.



Ahead of the team’s London derby against Tottenham Hotspurs, manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that he is not expected to feature.



According to the Spaniard, Thomas Partey needs to be protected to ensure he comes back in the best condition in order not to suffer any additional complications.

“We knew it was a significant injury. He's done very well and he's working very hard, he wants to be available,” the Arsenal manager told reporters.



Arteta continued, "Hopefully we can get him back soon but it's an area we need to be careful and we need to be protective with the player. I don't think he will be with us in the next few games.”



Meanwhile, Thomas Partey is set to return from injury on December 13 to face Burnley in the English Premier League after showing good signs in training.