Arsenal manager provides update on Thomas Partey's injury

Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has said the club has decided not to rush Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey in his injury recovery session.

According to the manager, Partey ideally recovers quickly from injuries, therefore the club is focused on getting him back to his best level.



Giving an update on the club's currently injured players, he pointed out that Emile-Smith Rowe has made significant progress.



“Emile has been already on the pitch doing some jogging, so I don’t know how long it’s going to take," he told the club's official website.



“Normally he is a quick healer, and Thomas is the same. We have to make sure that when they come back they are at their best as well."

“We don’t want to rush them, but at the same time, the team needs them because at the moment we are missing some key, key players.”



Thomas Partey has been out of action since October due to a muscle injury and is currently doubtful for the 2023 AFCON.



He has featured for Arsenal in a 1-0 win against Manchester City.



EE/OGB