Arsenal missed Partey against Leeds - Tony Adams

Former Arsenal captain, Tony Adams, stated that the Gunners missed the services of Thomas Partey in their 0-0 draw against Leeds United on Sunday.
Partey suffered a thigh injury against Aston Villa and has not fully recovered since then. It is however expected that he recovers soon as the injury is deemed unserious.
In an interview with Stadium Astro, he talked about how much Arsenal missed him.
“We really missed Partey [vs Leeds]. Against Man United, we had some quality and stature in that central midfield area."
"It gave other players a license to go and play. We didn’t have that, we looked very average."
“It was an in-between performance of Villa, where we actually were destroyed on the full-backs and the United game where we did amazing. We are inconsistent.”
Partey signed for Arsenal during the 2020 summer transfer window.
