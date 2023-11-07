Arsenal not considering sale of Thomas Partey in January window

Thomas Partey

English Premier League club, Arsenal are not considering offloading Ghana international Thomas Partey despite his numerous injuries.

Since joining the Gunners from Atletico Madrid, the Black Stars midfielder has suffered countless injury setbacks.



This has meant Arsenal has missed Thomas Partey in several games every season since he joined.



Last month, Arsenal was dealt another blow when the midfielder picked up yet another injury during training.



As confirmed by manager Mikel Arteta, the midfielder suffered a muscle injury.



Since then, Thomas Partey has missed four Arsenal matches and is expected to miss the next game of his team before the November international break.

Although the many injuries are a worry to Arsenal, reports gathered indicate that the club considers the midfield enforcer a key man.



As a result, there are no considerations for the sale of Thomas Partey in the January transfer window.



Meanwhile, Thomas Partey will not be able to play for the Black Stars of Ghana in the first round of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Reports gathered from other sources indicate that it is possible the midfielder will not feature again until next year.