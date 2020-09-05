Sports News

Arsenal offer two players for Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

According to reports, Arsenal have decided to offer two players to Atletico Madrid in order to secure the services for Thomas Partey.

The club has already agreed personal terms with the player per recent reports and now have to pay a 50 million euro release clause to Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side have been adamant on the release clause and rejected a player plus cash offer for him previously.



However, Arsenal still want to sign Partey. They have offered Guendouzi and Lacazette with the hope that Atletico Madrid will be convinced to see the deal through.

Partey has returned to Spain and is training with his teammates ahead of the new season.

