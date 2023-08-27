Arsenal player ratings vs Fulham: Eddie Nketiah receives high marks, Partey struggles

On a rainy London evening with thunder echoing over the broadcast at the Emirates, Arsenal and Fulham battled back-and-forth for the entire 90 minutes. An error from Thomas Partey less than 60 seconds into the match saw the Cottagers take an early lead and then chaos ensued.
A 66th-minute spot-kick from Bukayo Saka levelled the match after Fabio Vieira was brought down in the box and then, nine minutes later, Vieira flew forward again. The Portuguese international played a pinpoint cross into the box and striker Eddie Nketiah fired home, leaving the Gunners convinced they had secured all three points.
Despite Calvin Bassey earning a red card, Fulham refused to give up, however, and, in the 87th minute, their efforts were rewarded after midfielder Joao Palhinha struck home off a corner kick to level the match.
GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...
Goalkeeper & Defence
Aaron Ramsdale (4/10):
Was caught out of position on both goals, albeit his defense let him down both times.
Ben White (6/10):
Did what was asked of him, wasn't at fault for either Fulham goal.
William Saliba (6/10):
Solid at the back, locked down the Fulham attack and was consistently in the right spot.
Jakub Kiwior (6/10):
Did exactly what was asked of him on the left flank of defense.
Thomas Partey (4/10):
At fault for Fulham's opening goal in the first minute of the match and was consistently caught out of position at right-back, despite playing out of position for the Gunners.
Midfield
Declan Rice (6/10):
Helped control the tempo of the match and drove Arsenal back into the match.
Kai Havertz (5/10):
Missed a golden chance in the first half and still doesn't look comfortable in a midfield role.
Martin Odegaard (7/10):
A brilliant performance from the Gunners midfield talisman again, but lacked a clinical finish throughout the match.
Attack
Bukayo Saka (7/10):
Scored a 66th minute penalty kick and was relentless on the wing all afternoon.
Leandro Trossard (4/10):
Subbed out at half-time, little to zero impact on the match through the first 45 minutes.
Gabriel Martinelli (6/10):
Very little impact on the match, but linked up well over the final stretch with the rest of the attack.
Subs & Manager
Eddie Nketiah (8/10):
Scored the match-winner after being subbed on at half-time, proving to Arteta once again why he's a reliable option up top.
Fabio Vieira (8/10):
Earned a penalty just 10 minutes after being subbed on and assisted Nketiah's goal shortly afterwards.
Oleksandr Zinchenko (7/10):
Subbed on in the 56th minute and brought life into the team and the crowd with his exceptional work rate.
Jorginho (5/10):
Subbed on in the 84th minute, missed his mark on the Fulham equaliser three minutes later.
Gabriel Jesus (N/A):
A welcomed return for the Gunners striker, but he was subbed on in stoppage time.
Mikel Arteta (6/10):
After a dreadful first 45 minutes, Arteta turned it around with a fantastic selection of second-half substitutes.