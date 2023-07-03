Arsenal potentially selling Thomas Partey would surprise me - John Barnes

Thomas Partey

Former England international and football pundit John Barnes has expressed his astonishment at the possibility of Arsenal parting ways with midfielder Thomas Partey.

Amidst the transfer speculation surrounding the Ghanaian star, Barnes shared his disbelief, suggesting that the Gunners' potential decision to offload the talented midfielder would catch him completely off guard.



The former Atlético Madrid midfielder, who was evaluated as surplus to requirements ahead of the 2023/24 football season, is about to leave the London club.



According to reports, Saudi clubs are interested in signing the Black Stars midfielder. Serie A club Juventus has also been to the Gunners midfielder.

"Arsenal potentially selling Thomas Partey would surprise me because I think he's their best defensive midfield player. Is it a personality thing with Partey?," he told Futfanatico



"Partey has done really well for Arsenal but it could be similar to [Joao] Cancelo with Manchester City and Pep [Guardiola]. We don't know the ins and outs of it but I am surprised because he's a strong defensive midfielder,"



"Declan Rice could be coming in so they may decide Rice is the best option going forward,"