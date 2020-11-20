Arsenal provides update on Thomas Partey’s injury

Fri, 20 Nov 2020 Source: Kuulpeeps
Thomas Partey will not be part of the Arsenal squad that will travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
This is due to an injury he picked up during Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Aston Villa on November 8.
The 27-year-old sustained a strain to his left thigh and was replaced at half time.
According to an update provided by the Gunners, Partey is still being assessed and will continue his rehabilitation.
Partey joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day for £45 million after featuring for Atletico Madrid for five years.
