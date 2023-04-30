2
Arsenal ready to battle Manchester Utd, other top clubs for signature of Mohammed Kudus

Kudus Liverpool Goal E1663098678583 544x400 Mohammed Kudus is equally wanted by a number of top European clubs

Sun, 30 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Information gathered from reports indicates that Arsenal are serious about their interest to sign Ghana star Mohammed Kudus in the summer transfer window.

A few days ago, it can be recalled that Footballghana reported of the interest the Gunners are showing in the talented Ajax star player.

Today, the latest is that Arsenal wants to get the deal done as early as possible in a bid to strengthen the squad of the team for the 2023/24 season.

However, the London-based club faces a huge headache.

This is because Mohammed Kudus is equally wanted by a number of top European clubs.

Notable among them is Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Everton, Spurs, PSG, and Borussia Dortmund.

Reports in England suggest that regardless of these interests, Arsenal remains keen on signing Mohammed Kudus and will push to secure the signature of the versatile forward in the summer transfer window.

This season, Mohammed Kudus has scored 11 goals in the Dutch Eredivisie and 18 goals in all competitions.

