Sports News

Arsenal ready to sell 6 players to fund big-money transfer move for Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal have reportedly drawn a six-man shortlist of players they are willing to sell to fund the transfer of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Gunners are keen to add the 27-year-old to their ranks to challenge for honours in the English Premier League.



They are also keen to further strengthened their squad having already landed Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares, Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos.



Arsenal are looking to offload Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sead Kolasinac and Mohamed Elneny and Emiliano Martinez to free up money to sign the Ghana international.



Manager Mikel Arteta is looking to rebuild a new Arsenal squad that fits his philosophy as he pushes to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Arsenal have been left with little cash to fund a massive transfer for Partey- who is valued at €50 million.



The English side can only sign the player if they can activate his release clause of £45million - with the Gunners in no position to fund the transfer.



Arsenal have been long-term admirers of the 27-year-old, who has established himself as one of Atletico’s most important players in recent years.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.