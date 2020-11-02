Arsenal's Thomas Partey earns impressive stats in historic Man United win

Thomas Partey put a splendid performance to help Arsenal beat Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in 14 years.

The £45 million summer recruit was at his battling best in midfielder as the Gunners stole a 1-0 win on Sunday.



Partey completed the most dribbles in the match with four; shot accuracy of 100%.



According to statistics by FotMob, he was the most accurate passer (93%) to play 45 minutes or more from 55 accurate passes.



And won the most duels (11) in the match.

He had the second-best rating of the match with 7.8 behind Man of the Match 7.9.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.



Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba kicked Hector Bellerin's foot in the penalty area for the penalty.



Aubameyang sent goalkeeper David De Gea the wrong way with his 69th-minute spot-kick to give Arsenal the lead.