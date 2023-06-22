0
Arsenal's move for Declan Rice in limbo as Man City express strong interest, set to make first bid

Declan Rice West Ham United 816734574 West Ham United midfielder, Declan Rice

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal's move for West Ham United midfielder, Declan Rice, appears to be in doubt as treble-winners Manchester City express strong interest.

A report filed by The Athletic reveals that Man City are prepared to make their first bid for the player on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The report explains that City views Rice as a replacement for IIkay Gundogan who is on the verge of joining Barcelona on a free transfer.

According to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, Arsenal are also expected to make an improved third over Declan Rice on Today.

The North London side who have been in talks with West Ham for a while now have had two bids rejected already.

The Hammers turned down an initial bid of £75 million before declining a second bid of £90 million. The London side said £120 million for the player who has a year left in his contract.

To Arsenal, Rice would be the fulcrum of their new midfield as they are considering the sale of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.

The club has already granted Parteu permission to explore interests from Saudi Arabian clubs.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
