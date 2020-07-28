Sports News

Arsenal's second bid for Thomas Partey rejected by Atlético Madrid

Arsenal are unwilling to meet Partey's evaluation

Atlético Madrid have rejected Arsenal’s latest offer for Thomas Partey and insisted they will not sell the Ghana midfielder for less than his €50m (£45.5m) release clause.

Having first registered their interest in the 27-year-old in the spring, attempts to persuade Atlético to sell Partey less than his 50million release clause are unyielding despite not signing a new bumper deal with the Rojiblancos.



A bid of €25m plus a player was rejected a fortnight ago and it is understood Arsenal returned with a new offer of the same amount and out of favour midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.



This was turned down by Atlético on Monday, with Arsenal having previously indicated they were unwilling to match Partey’s release clause.

The Atlético manager, Diego Simeone, is desperate to keep Partey, who joined the club in 2013 and has two years to run on his current deal.



Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are said to be on the brink of stealing Partey from the unwilling Gunners, who are not ready to pay the 50million Euros release clause of the Ghanaian.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.