Arsenal sends physio to be with Partey in Ghana's camp again to avoid injury in friendlies

Thomas Partey and Arsenal physio, Simon Murphy

Arsenal's physiotherapist, Simon Murphy, has been spotted once again with star midfielder Thomas Partey who is in Ghana's camp for the Black Stars' international friendly matches scheduled for October 15 and 18.

GhanaWeb spotted Simon Murphy with Thomas Partey at the Black Stars camp ahead of Ghana's friendly matches against Mexico and the USA.



Simon Murphy was dressed in Black Stars training gear as he observed and participated in the training session.



The Premier League side sent their physiotherapist to monitor Partey to ensure he doesn't get injured while on international duty.



Partey recently suffered an injury that sidelined him for a few weeks, leading to Arsenal's loss to RC Lens in the Champions League.



The 30-year-old managed to recover in time to play in Arsenal’s important match against Man City.

Partey, who came on as a substitute, played a vital role in the game, with his long ball helping Arteta’s side secure a narrow 1-0 win over Man City.



As Partey is a key player for Arsenal this season, Mikel Arteta does not want to risk another injury to the Ghanaian player, as it could impact their performance in the Premier League and the Champions League.



Arsenal will face Chelsea after the international break in the Premier League and Arteta wants Partey to be fit for the match.



Partey is expected to captain Ghana in the games against Mexico and the USA in the absence of Andre Ayew.



Simon Murphy's first appearance with Partey in Ghana's camp was back in March when the Black Stars were preparing to play against Angola in the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers.

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/NOQ