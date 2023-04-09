0
Menu
Sports

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson to face criminal trial in September over dog attack that left masseur with injuries

Reiss Nelson Arsenal Sep2017 Reiss Nelson

Sun, 9 Apr 2023 Source: goal.com

Reiss Nelson's dog allegedly attacked a massage therapist at the player's home in 2020.

Arsenal star Nelson, is facing a trial in September after being charged with ‘being in charge of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control’.

Tiago, the forward's dog believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, allegedly attacked massage therapist Saeid Motaali on December 2, 2020 at the player's home leading to injuries.

Nelson denied the charge on October 31 last year and has been granted unconditional bail before his trial on September 4, 2023.

The 23-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Gunners this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Source: goal.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha