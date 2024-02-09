Arsenal targets Nico Williams for summer transfer

Nico Williams

Arsenal's scouting network is actively monitoring the progress of Nico Williams, a Spanish international of Ghanaian descent, amid their quest to bolster the squad.

With a winger topping their summer transfer wishlist, the Gunners are eyeing the 21-year-old, who committed to a new contract last year, indicating a potentially hefty price tag. However, competition for Williams is fierce, with Real Madrid, Aston Villa, and Liverpool also expressing interest.



Despite interest from various clubs, Athletic Bilbao remains resolute in their stance not to sell Williams, who has also shown loyalty to his current club.



Arsenal's motivation for pursuing Williams stems from the desire to provide backup for Bukayo Saka and to diversify their attacking options, reducing the burden on the England winger.

As speculation swirls around potential departures such as Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, and Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal is gearing up for a possible summer shake-up.



Looking ahead, Arsenal aims to replicate their strategy from last summer by focusing on top-tier acquisitions to inject real quality into the squad.



Their targets include a striker, which could facilitate tactical flexibility with Gabriel Jesus potentially slotting in from the left, as well as reinforcements in midfield and on the wing.