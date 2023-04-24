Arsenal team plane catches fire in scary scenes as engine blows up before take-off

The plane carrying Arsenal Women's team catches fire

The plane carrying Arsenal Women's team caught fire as the pilot was forced to abandon take off on the runway at Germany’s Braunschweig Wolfsburg Airport on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The team were just about to depart Germany after their UEFA Women's Champions League game against Wolfsburg before the plane's engine blew up.



According to a statement issued by the club, there are no injuries as the players were evacuated safely.



The Club also confirmed that the team cancelled their return trip and will depart on Monday 24, 2023.



“Our aircraft developed a technical issue prior to take-off in Germany on Sunday evening.



“As a result, we remained in Wolfsburg overnight on Sunday before flying back to England on Monday afternoon.

“We would like to thank the staff onboard the aircraft and on the ground at the airport for their assistance,” the club's statement reads.



Arsenal held Wolfsburg to a two-all draw in their semi-final first leg against Wolfsburg.



The second leg tie is scheduled for May 1, 2023, at the Emirates Stadium.



EE/FNOQ