Arsenal to bid for Tariq Lamptey

English Premier League giants, Arsenal are ready to bid for Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners have been linked to the England U20 defender who is currently out on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury sustained in December.



According to The Daily Express, Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta will have to clear the decks once again in order to raise funds to spend, with Hector Bellerin among those who could leave the club.



Should he end his 10-year spell with the Gunners, Arsenal will look to target another Brighton star in the form of Lamptey.

Lamptey recently signed a new contract with the Seagulls that does not include a release or relegation clause.



He is set to undergo another operation on his hamstring with his season now over. Chelsea have a 20 per cent sell-on clause but possess no option to re-sign their former academy graduate.