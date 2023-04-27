0
Menu
Sports

Arsenal turn attention to Mohammed Kudus as replacement for Granit Xhaka

Kudus Moammed 42436475.jfif Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Premier League side, Arsenal have reportedly penciled Mohammed Kudus for a possible transfer in the summer.

A report by renowned UK journalist David Ornstein suggests that Gunners manager Arteta has shown interest in Kudus as a replacement for aging Granit Xhaka in the midfield.

The Ghanaian is on the radar of several European clubs following his impressive season for Ajax.

According to reports, Mohammed Kudus is on the watchlist of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Borussia Dortmund who would be looking to secure his signature in the summer.

The midfielder has had a memorable season amassing 25 goals and contributions for both club and country this season.

He has scored 18 goals and provided 5 assists for Ajax in 34 games in all competitions. He scored two goals for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made a name as one of the best U-23 players of the tournament.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter
Wontumi accuses former minister of sinister agenda
Galamsey report: Steve Manteaw slams Akufo-Addo
Galamsey report: Akufo-Addo has referred report to CID for probe - Ahiagbah
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs
Kwesi Pratt clashes with Okoe Boye over Bawumia's policies
Barker-Vormawor shares picture of 7 physician assistants detained for picketing at MoH
Galamsey report: – Randy Abbey slams presidency
Dramatic scenes at court premises as 'killer' cop makes first appearance
Related Articles: