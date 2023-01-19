1
Menu
Sports

Arsenal vs. Man United: Casemiro 'evades' on-field clash with Partey after picking yellow card

Casemiro Partey Carlos Henrique Casemiro and Thomas Partey

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans will not be able to see the much-anticipated defensive midfield battle between Carlos Henrique Casemiro and Thomas Partey when Manchester United travel to the Emirates Stadium over the weekend.

The debate over who is the best defensive midfielder between the now-suspended Casemiro and Partey has been lingering for weeks with fans hoping to settle the matter when Arsenal takes on Manchester United on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Unfortunately, Casimero will miss the match after picking up his fifth yellow card in the Premier League in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Since joining Manchester United this season, the club has lost just two games with the Brazilian player in action.

However, Arsenal are yet to lose a match with Thomas Partey in action this season. The only time Arsenal lost a match was against Manchester United in the first leg at Old Trafford when the Ghanaian player was injured.

Casemiro’s absence in United’s game against Arsenal at the Emirates will be hugely felt as he has become an integral part of Erik Ten Hag's team.

Arsenal are top of the league table with 47 points, eight points clear of Manchester United who are in 3rd place with 39 points.



JNA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
Related Articles: