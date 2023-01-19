Arsenal vs. Man United: Casemiro 'evades' on-field clash with Partey after picking yellow card

Carlos Henrique Casemiro and Thomas Partey

Fans will not be able to see the much-anticipated defensive midfield battle between Carlos Henrique Casemiro and Thomas Partey when Manchester United travel to the Emirates Stadium over the weekend.

The debate over who is the best defensive midfielder between the now-suspended Casemiro and Partey has been lingering for weeks with fans hoping to settle the matter when Arsenal takes on Manchester United on Saturday, January 21, 2023.



Unfortunately, Casimero will miss the match after picking up his fifth yellow card in the Premier League in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.



Since joining Manchester United this season, the club has lost just two games with the Brazilian player in action.



However, Arsenal are yet to lose a match with Thomas Partey in action this season. The only time Arsenal lost a match was against Manchester United in the first leg at Old Trafford when the Ghanaian player was injured.

Casemiro’s absence in United’s game against Arsenal at the Emirates will be hugely felt as he has become an integral part of Erik Ten Hag's team.



Arsenal are top of the league table with 47 points, eight points clear of Manchester United who are in 3rd place with 39 points.







JNA/SARA