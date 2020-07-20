Sports News

Arsenal waiting on Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid contract decision

Black Stars midfielder,Thomas Teye Partey

Arsenal is waiting for Thomas Teye Partey to make a decision on his contract with Atletico Madrid before tabling an offer.

The 27-year-old has consistently been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano all summer.



The Black Stars midfielder shone for the Rojiblancos as they finish third in the La Liga over the weekend.



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the talented Ghanaian superstar but talks to sign him has stalled over his contract situation with Atletico.

Now the English side is waiting patiently for the midfielder to make a decision on signing a new contract with his current club.



Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that representatives of the 27-year-old are holding contract extension talks with the Spanish side before making a decision on his future.

