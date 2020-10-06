Arsenal will secure Champions League qualification with Partey - Father

Black Stars midfielder,Thomas Partey

Jacob Partey, father of Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey is optimistic that his son will help Arsenal to secure Champions League qualification next year.

The Gunners have failed to qualify for the Champions League competition since the 2016/2017 season.



But according to Mr. Jacob Partey, Arsenal will see champions league action again with the presence of his son.



Partey sealed his move to the English Premier League side before the transfer deadline.



This was after the Gunners invoked an automatic transfer by paying the full buyout clause of £45m for the Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract to end months of speculation over the move with an option to extend for another year.



"Champions league has been one of the arguments with regards to Partey's move to Arsenal but then having helped Atletico Madrid to book qualification in the competition over the years, I'm sure he can help Arsenal to do same," he told S.K Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua.



He continued, "I wasn't keen about Partey playing in the champions league because he must work hard and make history with his new club.



"I'm looking forward to seeing him and his club qualifying to the 2021/2022 champions league competition," he said.