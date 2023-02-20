Arsenal winning EPL depends on Thomas Partey - Alan Shearer

Thomas Partey

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has claimed that Thomas Partey is the key player in the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Shearer made the remark on BBC's Match of the Day following Arsenal's win over Aston Villa and Manchester City's draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.



Shearer thinks Arsenal would have a solid chance to beat the defending champions this year if they can bring Partey back from injury.



This season, Partey, one of the top defensive midfielders in the league, has been crucial for Arsenal. Yet, the player who earns £200,000 a week is currently injured and was absent from Arsenal's victory over Villa.



Shearer believes that if Arsenal can keep their main players injury-free and get Partey back soon, they will have a good chance of winning the title.

“I know Partey is out injured at the minute. If Arsenal can get him back and have a little bit of luck between now and the end of the season, keeping their main big hitters free from injury, I think they will do it. Yeah.”



He has scored two goals in 18 Premier League appearances for the Gunners so far this season.



Arsenal is currently at the top of the Premier League table with 54 points from 23 matches, two points ahead of Manchester City, who have 52 points from 24 games.