'Asafo boy chasing growth' - Ernest Nuamah speaks after winning Player of the Month award

Sensational winger, Ernest Nuamah

Ghanaian football sensation, Ernest Nuamah, has expressed his excitement after winning the Player of the Month Award (PoTM) with FC Nordsjaelland

The Danish club officially named the Ghanaian sensation as the Player of the Month for July for his exceptional performances throughout the month.



The 19-year-old also secured the Young Player of the Month award.



Reacting to these remarkable achievements, the skilled forward reflected on growing up in Asafo as he continued to pursue his dreams.



In a post on social media, the player wrote, “Back at it, craving new challenges. Asafo boy chasing growth, one challenge at a time. Growth never stops. There’s a world of challenges out there. Point me to the starting line. ” #NextChapter” Please.”

With an impressive kickstart to the 2023/24 Danish Superliga season, Ernest Nuamah has an impressive record of four goals and one assist in three games.





JNA/KPE