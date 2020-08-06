Asamoah Gyan, Essien included in top ten richest African footballer

Click for Market Deals →
Ghanaian duo Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien have been included in the top ten richest African footballers in history according to a publication done by South African website, soccerladuma.
Gyan, had a fantastic career with spells at Udinese, Rennes and Sunderland among others. He also holds numerous records for the national team. His net worth is $30 million.
Essien also made his name in Lyon and later Chelsea with a number of impressive performances in Europe. He formed part of a feared Black Stars midfield that scared a number of opponents. Essien's net worth is around $32 million.
Other African stars like Mohammed Salah, Aubameyang and Yaya Toure made the exclusive list.
Check out the list below:
10. Asamoah Gyan - $30 million
9. Michael Essien - $32 million
8. Aubameyang - $35 million
7. Sadio Mane - $38 million
6. John Obi Mikel - $43 million
5. Salah - $48 million
4. Adebayor - $50 million
3. Yaya Toure - $80 million
2. Didier Drogba - $98 million
1. Samuel Eto'o - $140 million
