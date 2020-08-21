Sports News

Asamoah Gyan, Esso lead Kotoko transfer plans

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have identified legendary striker Asamoah Gyan as one of eight players needed to enhance their CAF Champions League campaign this term.

Kotoko alongside Ashgold will represent Ghana in the Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.



New CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has managed to convince Otumfuo Osei Tutu to lift an earlier imposed ban on player transfer and thus Kotoko are now allowed to sign players.



Maxwell Konadu, the head coach of the team has submitted a list of eight players whose presence will boost Kotoko’s chances.



Leading the list is Asamoah Gyan who has been unattached since leaving Indian side NorthEast United.



Ashgold duo Shafiu Mumuni and Anabila are also on the list.

Combative Karela United midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh, ex-Hearts forward Joseph Esso and Matthew Anim Cudjoe have been targeted by Kotoko.



Already negotiations are ongoing for Medeama’s Justice Blay who spent the first half of the scrapped GPL season with Kotoko.



They are also looking to sign one foreigner whose identity is yet to be confirmed according to Angel TV.



While bringing in those eight players, Kotoko will look to offload some fringe players in a bid to trim the squad to 28 players.



Maxwell Konadu confirmed the number of transfer targets to Angel FM but added that more than ten first-team players will be sold.

“We have thirty-eight players in our fold. Some of them have returned from injuries whiles others have also rejoined us after their loan spells,” Konadu told Angel FM.



“We will be releasing most of them because we have decided to work with only 28 players for next season.”



“It’s true that we are holding talks with top eight players to strengthen the team,” he concluded

