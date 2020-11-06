Asamoah Gyan: ‘His signing is positive for our team’- Legon Cities coach

Head Coach of Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarevic

Head Coach of Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarevic has hailed the signing of legendary Ghana Forward, Asamoah Gyan as positive for the team.

Gyan sealed a return to the Ghana Premier League after a 17-year absence when he put pen to paper on a deal with the Royals.



Gyan who turns 35 this month is expected to use his experience and clout to improve the club’s fortunes both on and off the pitch.



He is Ghana’s all-time top scorer at the national team level and also holds the record as the top-scoring African player at the FIFA World Cup.



Coach Goran Barjaktarevic is convinced the addition of the former Sunderland striker is a breath of fresh air and has commended the club’s management for that.



“I can show you that he’s a great guy and I think that he is very positive for this young team. And I think that it was the right signing for our board,” he noted.

Legon Cities were busy during the last transfer window. Aside Gyan, the Royals have made some valuable additions to the playing body with the signing of players like Elvis Opoku, Baba Mahama, Raphael Ocloo, Jonah Attuquaye, Foster Braimah, among others.



Coach Barjaktarevic is excited with these inclusions and believes they will help the club when the season starts.



He said “Most of them are players I know, about their quality…I am confident they will help us a lot. The most important thing is that we play good football so that our supporters will see that we didn’t sleep during this break.



“Nobody makes pressure on me, my goals are pretty high. I’m sure that this season we have a very good team,” he concluded.