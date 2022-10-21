Asamoah Gyan, Hope Performance Tennis honoured for contributing to development of tennis

Asamoah Gyan with Hope Performance Tennis leaders and others

Source: Cedric Dzelu, Contributor

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's former Black Stars Captain, and the founding President of Hope Performance Tennis, Enock Godi, have been honoured for their contributions to the development of tennis in the country.

Together with other recipients, they were presented with plaques of honour for their roles in this regard at the recent Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) hosted the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) Annual General Meeting, dinner and awards at the Accra City hotel.



The event, held from the 14th to 15th of October 2022, was a historic event as well as a historic achievement to the credit of GTF.



Present at this all-important GTF/CAT/ITF dinner and awards were the International Tennis Federation (ITF) President David Haggerty, ITF Executive Director Luca Santilli, President of CAT Mr Tarak Cherif, CAT Vice President Mr Issa Mboup, General Manager of CAT Mr Hicheam Riani, GTF President Isaac Abe Duah, President of All Africa Games Organizing Committee, Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare, President of Ghana Olympic Committee Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, Board members of Ghana Tennis Federation and other important guests who graced the night.



Among the individuals and organizations that were recognized and awarded for their contribution to the development of Ghana Tennis was



The Hope Foundation has been at the forefront of empowering young people through tennis by organizing tennis clinics, and tournament and distributing tennis rackets, strings, balls, shoes, grips as well as other essential tennis equipment that is needed to support the dream of young people discover and promote their talents in tennis.

The Hope foundation continues to work to put young people at the front and centre of its initiatives and is constantly introducing innovations that create an atmosphere of fun, and promotes education and important live values among young people whilst they learn they learn how to play tennis.



This historic award ceremony was to honour the likes of the ITF President Mr. David Haggerty for his exemplary leadership towards global tennis; CAT President Mr. Tarak Cherif for his leadership in developing African Tennis; Coach Noah Bagerbasseh for long service and producing national players; PMSPORTS for tennis in Schools, the Hope Performance Tennis for innovative tennis clinics and tournament.



Other high profile personalities who were awarded for their contribution to Ghana tennis were Asamoah Gyan, Peter Annan, Mr. Amine Ben Mahhlouf, Isaac Abe Duah, Amoako Boafo, Ismaila Lamptey, Isaac Donkor, Roger Crawford, Hajia Zenabu Sulemana, Frank Ofori and Mr. Daniel McKorley for his investment to Ghana Tennis.







