Asamoah Gyan, Ike Quartey and five Ghanaian sporting stars who deserve national honors

Ike Quartey and Asamoah Gyan

It has always been on the lips of most Ghanaians how the country’s sporting stars are not well celebrated serving the nation on numerous national duties and assignments.

In most countries, some of these past sporting stars are given the best of recognition and honor which will urge the younger generation to emulate the same in their respective sporting disciplines.



The case in Ghana is very different when most of them finally bid farewell to the game, they turn out to be a ‘nuisance’ and a burden on their families after years of serving the nation.



It turns out that, most are either neglected, leading to physical, emotional, and psychological challenges which birth the question “Is it worth dying for your nation when there is no recognition or honor to celebrate you”?



Ghanaweb looks at seven Ghanaian sporting Stars who deserve national honor after years of dedication and commitment.



Late Cecil Jones Attuquayefio



The Late Cecil Jones Attuquayefio is regarded as one of the best Ghanaian coaches on the local scene and it is of great shame to see the 70-year-old not celebrated enough despite the exploits he made with clubs in Ghan and beyond.



Born on October 18, 1944 in Accra, Cecil made history with Hearts of Oak, winning them the 2000 CAF Champions League and the 2004 Confederations Cup and also chalked success with the Squirrels of Benin to qualify the side to their first-ever AFCON in 2004.

He did not end there but was also named the African Coach of the Year in 2000. Even after his death in May 2015 from throat cancer, Cecil deserves to be honored for his contribution to the success of Hearts of Oak, the national and other clubs he managed.



Asamoah Gyan ‘Baby Jet’



He holds the record for the most goals scored by an African at the World Cup (6 goals) and also holds the accolade as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals, yet Gyan is yet to be honored with any national recognition or an edifice.



Aside his love for football, he is also integral in boxing now with the Baby Jet Boxing Promotions, one of the fast-rising firms which has former IBO lightweight, Emmanuel Tagoe and current WBO Featherweight Champion, John Laryea under his belt.



Gyan is regarded as one of the most kind-hearted footballers with his philanthropic works across the nation and it is still a mystery that the 37-year-old Ghanaian international is yet to be honored by the nation.



Abedi Pele



The three-time African Football of the Year also deserves to be honored with a national edifice for his remarkable achievements after he became the first Ghanaian to win the UEFA Champions League in 1993 with French side Marseille and also played an integral role in Ghana’s fourth AFCON triumph in 1982.

Abedi Pele has also produced good talents in Ghana through his football club, Nania FC which plays in the Division One League. The club has produced quite a number of players including these three sons, Andre, Jordan, and Ibrahim Ayew, Lee Addy, and Ahmed Barruso among others.



It is of big surprise because the 58-year-old has not been honored and celebrated enough.



Abedi Ayew was accorded the Order of the Volta award which is the highest honor in the country but the footballer in the country's history deserves a national edifice named after him.



Ike Quartey



Boxing is one the sporting disciplines which shot Ghana to the limelight on the international stage and it can’t be said without the mention of former WBA welterweight holder, Ike ‘Bazooka” Quartey.



Born into a boxing family, Ike turned professional at age 19 and is regarded as one of the top boxers who held on to his WBA welterweight title from 1994-1998 and also defended the title seven times.



Ike did not leave boxing entire as he has also nurtured and continues to contribute his quota to the development of the sport with his Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate which has 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games medalist Samuel Takyi under his care.

With his success, there is no doubt that the 54-year-old deserves to be honored.



Vida Amin



She was a Ghanaian sprinter who competed in the 100 and 200 meters who competed at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia, and also represented Ghana at the 2008 Beijing Games in China.



Anim had an enviable record with the track and field events, having won gold, silver, and bronze both local and international, her accomplishments has not been recognized and honored.



Ohene Djan



Ohene Djan was the first sports director (Minister) of Sports of Ghana at the Central Organization of Sports. Accra Sports Stadium was initially named after him (Ohene Djan Sports Stadium) but was later removed by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly under the leadership of Oko Vandepuije. However, his contribution to sports in Ghana deserves an honor.



CK Gyamfi

One of the greatest to grace the field in Ghana was Charles Kumi Gyamfi. He was a household name playing for Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and Ebusua Dwarfs but it is unfair not to honor the late Gyamfi who passed away in September 2015 at age 85.



As a coach, CK Gyamfi led Ghana to three AFCON titles.



LNS/KPE