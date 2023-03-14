0
Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah partake in CAF President's Outstanding Achievement awards

Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah

Tue, 14 Mar 2023

Ghana football legends Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah were invited for the FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda as special guests.

The two players are also among some of the global football stars including international legends, African stars and Football Leaders will be amongst the important guests that will attend CAF President’s Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 in Kigali Tuesday night.

At the event, President of the Confederation of African Football Dr Patrice Motsepe conferred the CAF President’s Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 to President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and King Mohammed V1 of Morocco.

Some of the stars expected include Ivorian Didier Drogba, Brazilian legend Cafu, Nigeria’s Ayegbeni Yakubu, Black Star’s Asamoah Gyan, Cameroonian legend in women’s football Gaelle Enganamouit, South African record-breaking women footballer Portia Modise and compatriot Amanda Dlamini, Senegal’s Khalilou Fadiga, former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger, DR Congo’s Herita Ilunga, Indomitable Lion’s Pierre Webo, former English international Wes Brown, former South Africa captain Lucas Radebe, Ghana’s Kwadwo Asamoah, Nigeria’s Super Falcons legend Perpetua Nkwocha.

The event was also be attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF Executive Committee, CAF Member Association Presidents.

