Asamoah Gyan allegedly involved in a near-brawl with Great Olympics fan

Legon Cities attacker Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was allegedly involved in a near-scuffle with a supporter of Accra Great Olympics.

The incident according to Angel Broadcasting Network’s Saddick Adams occurred during Legon Cities’ 2-0 victory over Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Saddick Adams in a tweet explained that the incident was triggered by the supporter who verbally attacked the legendary footballer.



Gyan, it is said, lost his cool and tried to confront the fan in the stand but police intervened to restore calm.



“A Great Olympics supporters insult Asamoah Gyan. Then Gyan is exacerbated and allegedly tries to confront fan in the stands. Situation gets heated and Police come in to restore peace,” the tweet read.



But Gyan, in a sharp response, did not deny or confirm the incident but highlighted what he believes should be the major talking point which is his team’s victory.

He accused Saddick Adams of trying to make a mountain out of a molehill.



“No news cos of COVID so I know u guys want a scapegoat. We won 2-0 and the most important thing for me wai. I’m happy with the team’s performance today. Thank you,” Gyan tweeted.



Legon Cities recorded a surprising 2-0 victory over in-form Great Olympics in a week 19 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



Nicholas Mensah and Jonah Attuquaye got the goals for Legon Cities who are gradually climbing up from the relegation zone.



