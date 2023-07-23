Asamoah Gyan and John Paintsil spotted in Sekondi for Division Two League Play-Off

Asamoah Gyan (left) with John Paintsil

Two ex-footballers Asamoah Gyan and John Paintsil were at the Gyandu Park in Sekondi when Team Move FC locked horns with Rospak Sporting Club in the Western Regional Football Association Division Two League play-offs on Sunday, July 23.

The duo who are both retired were there to throw their support to the regional football association and also scout for talents for their respective clubs as Paintsil owns the John Paintsil Academy and Gyan runs the Asamoah Gyan U-16 Soccer Tournament held annually.



Both Gyan and Paintsil played at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and the 2004 Olympic Games in Greece.



Gyan was capped 109 times for Ghana and scored 51 times, making him Ghana’s all-time top scorer and Africa’s top scorer at the World Cup with 6 goals while Paintsil has 69 appearances for the Black Stars.



Rospak Sporting Club, the U-20 side of Ghana Premier League club Medeama SC hammered Team Move 3-0 after regulation time with goals from Michael Akuakoh and a brace from Yussif Rashid ensuring the Tarwka-based side cruised to victory, ending the campaign unbeaten.



The victory means Rospak Sporting Club will compete in the 2023/24 Division One League in Zone 2.

However, Team Move belongs to multiple-award-winning Ghanaian Hiplife singer, Kofi Kinaata while Rospak is owned by astute football administrator Moses Amarh ‘Parker’



Watch the video below:







LSN/BB