Asamoah Gyan apologises for using unprintable words on colleague tennis player

Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan says he is sorry for using some unprintable words on his colleague tennis player Godwin Martey, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Websoft Solutions.

According to Gyan, who is the General Captain of the Black Star, the words he used were out of anger because he disagreed with the attitude displayed on the [tennis] court by Martey who was his opponent in a game.



“The audio is out of context, it’s out of context because I was angry and you will hear voices, but you didn’t see what actually happened. Everybody can stand anywhere and record an audio and when you hear any sound, you can allege that he [Asamoah Gyan] hit me here…,” Asamoah Gyan said on Saturday in an interview sighted by GhanaWeb on social media.



He then asked his fans to forgive him, for, he could have done better in that regard but he added emphatically that he did not hit Godwin Martey.





“The words I used at that time were not good. It was words that I could [have] avoided at that time but I was angry…I will use this platform to say sorry to my fans, if they were disappointed in me [for] using those words but what I can stand on as my personality or as [a] public figure is, I didn’t hit the guy,” Asamoah Gyan stressed.

Godwin Martey had claimed that the General Captain of the Black Stars and his brother Baffour Gyan had assaulted him during a tennis match at the 37 Army Officer’s Mess tennis court on October 14.



He alleged that a singles game which was set up by a mutual friend took a sour turn when he noticed that all controversial points that were supposed to go in his favour were given to Asamoah Gyan by his brother Baffour Gyan who acted as the umpire of the game.



Martey added that he was unhappy and asked for a proper tournament to be arranged with a match commissioner and a neutral umpire to ensure fairness to both parties.



After saying this to the Gyan brothers, Baffour Gyan shouted at him in “a very aggressive tone” saying: “My friend shut up and stand there and play”.



Feeling intimidated by the angry rants, he quit the game and sat down on the sidelines.

Baffour Gyan, Martey stated, continued to shout angrily at him.



Baffour Gyan then allegedly walked towards Godwin Martey, slapping him continuously and insisted that he should get back into the game.



The audio of the altercation surfaced on Thursday. In it, Asamoah Gyan, the Black Stars General Captain is heard insulting Godwin Martey, and emphasizing that the latter “deserved” to be slapped for complaining about the assault.



But the Gyan brothers have denied ever assaulting their opponent, adding that Martey only made those allegations so that he could record and incriminate them.