Asamoah Gyan attends banquet hosted for US vice president Kamala Harris

FofftoJet Cll A collage of Asamoah Gyan, Kamala Harris and Akufo-Addo

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan was part of a host of dignitaries who attended a banquet hosted by President Akufo-Addo for US Vice President, Kamala Harris at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Some of the high-profile dignitaries who attended the event include Kamala’s husband Douglas Emhoff and the US delegation.

Actors, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson, filmmaker Spike Lee, and BET President Scott Mills were also spotted at the dinner.

Asamoah Gyan attended the event with his brother Baffour Gyan along with high-ranking Ghanaian businessmen, politicians entrepreneurs, creatives and diplomats.

Speaking at the banquet, the US vice president paid tribute to families affected by the school shooting in the US yesterday.

Kamala Harris is in Ghana as part of her one-week tour of Africa. She is expected to visit Tanzania and Zambia in the coming days.









JNA/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
