Asamoah Gyan attends banquet hosted for US vice president Kamala Harris

A collage of Asamoah Gyan, Kamala Harris and Akufo-Addo

Former Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan was part of a host of dignitaries who attended a banquet hosted by President Akufo-Addo for US Vice President, Kamala Harris at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Some of the high-profile dignitaries who attended the event include Kamala’s husband Douglas Emhoff and the US delegation.



Actors, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson, filmmaker Spike Lee, and BET President Scott Mills were also spotted at the dinner.



Asamoah Gyan attended the event with his brother Baffour Gyan along with high-ranking Ghanaian businessmen, politicians entrepreneurs, creatives and diplomats.



Speaking at the banquet, the US vice president paid tribute to families affected by the school shooting in the US yesterday.



Kamala Harris is in Ghana as part of her one-week tour of Africa. She is expected to visit Tanzania and Zambia in the coming days.

Images from the State Banquet in honor of Kamala Harris #StarrNews pic.twitter.com/8etcAFBMSX — Simply The Best!!! (@Starr1035Fm) March 28, 2023

United States Vice President Kamala Harris continues on her visit to Ghana with a bilateral meeting with President Nana Akufo Addo, meeting local music artists, and later attending a State Banquet at the Jubilee House, in Accra, Ghana, on March 27, 2023. Photo by Nipah Dennis pic.twitter.com/WbvL0NE8aZ — Nipah Dennis (@iamnipah) March 28, 2023

Madam @VP Kamala Harris serving like Serena at tonight’s banquet dinner in Ghana!! ???????????? #MVPinAfrica ???????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/6Y1IwxgVp8 — Madam Vice President Harris is THEE GOAT! (@flywithkamala) March 27, 2023

As Dean of the African Group of Ambassadors I attended the State Banquet offered by HE President Nana Akufo Addo @NAkufoAddo in honor of the US vice President Kamala Harris @VP who is on an official visit to #Ghana pic.twitter.com/cpvHUZ5qY0 — imane ouaadil (@ImaneOuaadil) March 28, 2023

JNA/KPE