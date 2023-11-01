Asamoah Gyan breaks silence on ruling by Accra High Court on marriage annulment

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan has commented on the Accra High Court ruling on his protracted marriage annulment case with his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan now Gifty Oware.

Asamoah Gyan in a Twitter post hinted that whereas his ex-wife got some of her reliefs granted, he maintained some of his properties.



Gyan in a reply to a post by a blogger stated “If I have 10pts and I keep quiet cos I’m matured, and you have 2 pts and you going find public sympathy, then it’s cool. You are very funny. This is deep so think about it”, Gyan tweeted.



An Accra High Court on October 31, 2023, handed down judgment in a three-year divorce battle involving former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan.



The court agreed to dissolve the marriage which was contracted in 2013 between Gyan and Gifty, and in the process made consequential directions about the paternity of the three kids belonging to the couple.



Gyan had previously denied paternity forcing the court to conduct a Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test which result proved he was indeed the father of the kids.

Dennis Law, wrote of the paternity issue in their report: "Initially, Asamoah Gyan had denied paternity of their three children, seeking an annulment of their marriage. However, the court, in its decision on October 31, 2023, established that the three children are indeed the progeny of Asamoah Gyan."



Other consequential directions relative to the upkeep of the kids after the dissolution of the marriage included that "Asamoah Gyan is obligated to pay Gifty Gyan a monthly sum of 25,000 Ghana cedis.



"This stipend is allocated for the upbringing and welfare of the three children, excluding expenses such as school fees, medical and dental care, flight tickets, and various other childcare-related costs," the law firm added.



