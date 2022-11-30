Asamoah Gyan cautions Black Stars over revenge against Uruguay

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has cautioned the Black Stars over seeking revenge against Uruguay in their Group H encounter at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Asamoah Gyan missed an all-important penalty to send Ghana to the semi-final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa after Luis Suarez cleared a goal-bound header with his hand.



Twelve years after the incident, Ghana has been given the perfect opportunity to get revenge over their sworn football enemies, and Ghanaians want the Black Stars to urge their Uruguayans out of the tournament.



However, Asamoah Gyan, who was at the centre of leading Ghana to the semi-finals, believes that the Black Stars must stick to their game plan instead of seeking revenge against Uruguay.

“We’re human beings. People will have it at the back of their minds about this revenge thing against Uruguay,” Gyan told TV3.



“It’s a normal thing but it shouldn’t get to our heads too much. We have to stick to the game plan. Thinking about revenge wouldn’t help,” he cautioned.



The Black Stars come up against Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022, in their final group H match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.