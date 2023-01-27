Asamoah Gyan chooses George Weah over Cristiano Ronaldo as greatest of all-time

George Weah, Asamoah Gyan and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has disclosed that he would choose George Weah as his greatest player of all time over Cristiano Ronaldo.

The debate over who the greatest player of all time is has been lingering for years, with many divided over who the better player is when it comes to Messi and Ronaldo.



Although Asamoah Gyan has never hidden his admiration for Portuguese legend, Ronaldo, the African all-time top scorer at the World Cup has stated that he would choose George Weah over Ronaldo.



Gyan explained that although Ronaldo is a fantastic centre-forward, he would choose George Weah on any given day because he defied all the odds to become the only African player to win the World Best Player of the Year.



Speaking in an interview on TV3’s new day, TV personality Berla Mundi asked Gyan, “Would C.Ro make it to your list of best players of all time?”



Gyan answered, saying, "He is a centre forward, but I have to choose George Weah.”

"He is an African; he is the only African who has won the Ballon d'Or. During his time there were a lot of durable defenders. No disrespect to this generation,” the Ghanaian added.



George Weah who is currently the President of Liberia, had a stellar career with AC Milan, PSG and Marseille.



Asamoah Gyan has had the opportunity to share the pitch with the president in a few charity matches.



