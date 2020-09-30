Asamoah Gyan demands $500,000 to play for Kotoko

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan

Angel 102.9FM can exclusively reveal that Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has made an initial demand of around half a million dollars from Asante Kotoko in order to join them.

Conversations around where the "Baby Jet" is headed has intensified following his unfruitful stay with Indian Super League side NorthEast United.



The former Sunderland forward made eight appearances and scored 4 goals for NorthEast United. He has since returned to Ghana.



The Ghana all-time goalscorer has made several public pronouncements about his willingness to feature for the record Ghana Premier League Champions and it is believed that contact has been made between the two.



With the Ghana premier league nearing commencement for the 2020/2021 season, a price tag of $500,000 is what will possibly be the distance between Kotoko and the former Liberty Professionals player.



The time may just be right for the Gyan - Kotoko love affair but of course, at a cost of half a million dollars, Kotoko may struggle to seal the deal.

Speaking on Floodlight Sports with Saddick Adams on Angel 102.9, Samuel Anim Addo, manager for the 34-year-old striker justified his client's asking price.



He asserts that Asamoah Gyan's value is above the reported $500,000 figure, saying even his off the pitch value is immense.



"With proper marketing, promotion and branding the impact of Asamoah Gyan on Kumasi Asante will be huge. So where from this agenda that the money is too much? That is very wrong. The man is ten times valuable than the figure which has been quoted. There are so many avenues Kotoko can get Gyan to raise revenue for the club to protect his image and the brand".



The Ghana premier league returns in November.



But for Kotoko three competitions await them. As they will participate in the CAF Champions league, Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup. Kotoko will be hoping to name the squad for these tournaments soon.